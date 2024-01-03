RTL announces the start of "Das Supertalent"

First "Die Bachelors", then "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" and a little later the next show starts. In January, RTL is going from strength to strength. The broadcaster has now announced that the new season of "Das Supertalent" will be starting soon.

RTL is starting the new year with a packed program. From January 17, "Die Bachelors" will feature two rose-cavaliers to get hearts racing. On January 19, the jungle camp goes into a new round. And just a few days later, the broadcaster will also be showing the first episode of the new season of "Das Supertalent", as has now been announced.

On its Instagram page, RTL announces "an emotional journey full of tears, laughter and unforgettable talent" and explains: "'Das Supertalent' opens its show curtain again from January 27". As expected, RTL will be showing the whole thing from 8.15 p.m. in prime time. Of course, the show will also be available at any time on RTL+.

In addition to head judge Dieter Bohlen, choreographer and model Bruce Darnell, "Let's Dance" winner Anna Ermakova and Ekaterina Leonova, one of the dance show's fan favorites, will also be on the jury for the 16th season. Two other familiar faces from the "Let's Dance" universe will host the show: Presenter Victoria Swarovski and entertainer and streamer Jens "Knossi" Knossalla.

RTL has also already unveiled four acts that will be part of the "colorful mix of participants" who will take to the "Supertalent" stage from the end of January. Maximilian von Lütgendorff from Vienna discovered his passion for singing at school, Charlotte Greuel from Neunkirchen-Seelscheid will imitate the movements of horses, Alexander Mack from Winnenden wants to perform a dangerous stunt and the Mystery dance group is "really up for it" according to their coach.

Source: www.ntv.de