Royalfigure Kate Middleton resumes her professional duties.

Following her cancer treatment, Princess Kate has made her way back to her workplace for her first official engagement. According to the "Royal Court Circular," the esteemed report on the royal family's activities, the Princess of Wales engaged in discussions with staff from the Centre for Early Childhood and Kensington Palace personnel at Windsor Castle. This meeting was centered around her project aimed at promoting children's development in early childhood. This information was shared by The Telegraph.

To mark the occasion, The Telegraph reported that, in the afternoon, "The Princess of Wales, patron of the royal foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, held a meeting on early childhood at Windsor Castle."

This engagement signifies Princess Kate's return to her professional duties and further engagements in the upcoming months. On September 9, she posted an emotional video on social media, featuring her family on holiday in Norfolk. In the video message, she announced the completion of her chemotherapy. Her cancer diagnosis was publicized on March 22.

More engagements are on the horizon

During her time away, Catherine, the consort to the heir to the throne, Prince William, graced two public events. She attended the Trooping the Colour celebration in mid-June and Wimbledon in mid-July.

Upcoming events include a Remembrance Sunday service on November 10, a tradition honouring the royal family, veterans, and their families. In December, as per tradition, she will present a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

However, no further engagements beyond these two events have been confirmed for the princess. A source close to the royal family informed The Telegraph that Catherine will participate in royal appearances "if she can," hinting at a somewhat reduced workload, or potentially a "handful" of engagements. The source also mentioned that she might have a light workload. The 42-year-old Princess is known for her dedication to her duties as a royal family member.

The British royal family commended Princess Kate for her resilience and commitment, as she resumed her roles following her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales' upcoming engagements include a Remembrance Sunday service and a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, with potential additional appearances if her health permits.

Read also: