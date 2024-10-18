Royal Monarch Charles Embarks on Australia Journey, Pausing Nation's Discussion on Republic Status

Undoubtedly, the focus was on tea, a cherished tradition among numerous British individuals, as Kerl handed Charles, now the king, a teapot as a present from the crowd of enthusiastic flag-wavers.

"I contracted this enthusiasm after witnessing him that time," shared Kerl, a supporter of the British royal family, although not a dedicated monarchist.

Kerl will be in Sydney on Tuesday, hoping to cross paths with the 75-year-old British ruler once more during his maiden trip to a Commonwealth realm since ascending the throne.

Lesley Kerl previously met King Charles in Sydney during his 2018 expedition to Australia. Post Australia, King Charles will proceed to Samoa to join dignitaries at the biannual Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), marking his initial tenure as the organization's leader.

This tour signifies King Charles's first extensive, multi-country journey since receiving a medical diagnosis earlier this year. The itinerary has been simplified throughout the 11-day trip to accommodate rest periods during a brief pause in his treatment.

Much like every royal trip, there'll be elaborate ceremonial spectacles, in addition to informal chats around tables, televisions, and online platforms regarding Australia's potential dissociation with the House of Windsor.

The prevailing sentiment appears to be that any such separation will not transpire soon – a conclusion strengthened by Australia's repeated failures in passing referendums required for modifying the country's constitution.

The collapse of the most recent referendum in October (not concerning a republic but to uphold an Indigenous advisory group in the constitution) served as a bitter lesson about the financial burden and repercussions of initiating such proceedings in a nation marked by sharply varied opinions.

Will it be a fond farewell?

The illuminated sails of Sydney's iconic Opera House will greet the royal couple upon their arrival, but not all pre-trip discussions have been welcoming.

Republicans have portrayed the event as a "farewell Oz tour," marketing merchandise such as t-shirts depicting leading royals like rock-band members approaching their disbandment.

"We'd relish the prospect of bidding adieu to the royal dynasty," expressed Nathan Hansford, leader of the Australian Republic Movement, to Reuters.

Conversely, Bev McArthur, a politician from the state, perceives such sentiments as "disrespectful."

"He's currently undergoing cancer treatment. He's graciously set aside this ordeal to travel to Australia as part of the Commonwealth," McArthur emphasized.

She also criticizes the inaction of state leaders who seemingly declined invitations to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla at a royal reception due to scheduling conflicts.

"They seem unwilling to discard their republican sentiments," voiced McArthur, a legislator from the Victorian parliament. "The least we can do is accord him the respect that is due."

Additional concerns

King Charles's arrival coincides with the anniversary of the failed Voice referendum, which dealt a severe blow to several underrepresented Indigenous communities. The proposal would have instated an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a larger influence in policies affecting them.

Instead, the referendum was defeated, leaving many to consider the King's arrival a poignant reminder of historical dispossession, massacres, and attempts to erase their identity.

For others, the expedition is a trivial distraction from mounting financial struggles, as homeowners wrestle with the exorbitant cost of servicing mortgages swelled by high-interest rates.

In a period where Prime Minister Albanese reportedly purchased a 4.3 million Australian dollar ($2.9 million) oceanfront beach house, discussions have also revolved around inadequate housing affordability.

To the average Australian, applauding a foreign monarch residing in a royal palace ranks low on their priorities list.

A signficant expedition

Although King Charles has ventured abroad since his diagnosis, this trip holds immense significance for him.

"It's noteworthy that he is visiting Australia in the year following his coronation, mirroring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's 1954 tour to Australia following her coronation in 1953," pointed out George Gross, a royal historian and visiting researcher at King's College London.

The scarcity of international travel post-coronation exacerbated speculations about the royal couple's overseas itineraries. The announcements of trips to Germany and France sparked surprise, while a visit to Kenya, a Commonwealth member but not a realm, followed.

Despite initial plans, New Zealand was not included in the itinerary due to medical advice.

Aides meticulously planned the tour to avoid overexertion on Charles. Each engagement has been handpicked to resonate with the royal couple's passions, and when necessary, has been adjusted to minimize risks to his recovery.

They'll spend time in Canberra, where they will be greeted by Albanese, a republic supporter, as well as other government leaders. They'll also pay their respects to the fallen heroes at the Australian War Memorial and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander memorial.

Charles will connect with renowned scholars Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer, who are the 2022 Australian of the Year recipients. They're currently developing a treatment for melanoma, one of Australia's most prevalent cancers, and Scolyer himself has battled brain cancer.

The program also includes various environmental initiatives, and the pair will participate in an iconic Australian event – a community barbecue. Residents will also have an opportunity to witness the royal duo outside the Opera House.

Kerl plans to be present, this time adorning vibrant attire in an attempt to captivate the King's interest.

In some aspects, she continues a legacy. Her father and grandmother journeyed from Australia to the United Kingdom in the 1930s to be part of King George VI's coronation.

“I come from that type of royal lineage – they traveled from Australia aboard a ship at that time,” she mentioned.

Kerl's one-hour train ride from the New South Wales coast may be shorter than her ancestors' voyage, but she believes it's essential to demonstrate her support for a figure she's respected from a distance over the years.

“I’ve grown up alongside him and (Princess) Anne, and here he is now, becoming King. So, I like to back him,” she stated.

