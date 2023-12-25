Monarchy - Royal Christmas speech: Charles calls for understanding

In his Christmas address this year, the British King Charles III has called for mutual understanding.

"At a time of increasing tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can do all we can to protect each other," the 75-year-old said on television on Christmas Day.

Charles quoted a passage from the Bible that calls on people to treat others as they would wish to be treated themselves. These words of Jesus are more relevant than ever, said the King. Such values are universal and unite the Abrahamic family of religions - Christianity, Judaism and Islam - and other belief systems in the Commonwealth and around the world.

"They remind us that we should empathize with our neighbors and work for their welfare as well as our own," said the King in his speech, which he had recorded in advance at Buckingham Palace in London.

Second Christmas speech for Charles

It was the monarch's second Christmas speech since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the first since his coronation in May. In the video, he paid tribute to people who do voluntary work. Over the course of the year, many examples of people looking after each other had warmed his heart. "Simply because they know it's the right thing to do: at work and at home, inside and outside their communities."

Charles also spoke about environmental protection, which has long been important to him. He was pleased to see a growing awareness during his lifetime of the need to protect the earth and nature, the monarch said. They are the "one home that we all share". He gave his speech in front of a Christmas tree, which, according to the palace, would later be replanted.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de