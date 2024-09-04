"Royal Beauty 'Princess Charming'" departs solo

In July, when Lea Hoppenworth steps into the role of "Cinderella's Sweetheart" on RTL, she has dreams of finding true love with one of the twenty eligible bachelors. She travels to Thailand for the show, but unfortunately, she returns home alone at the end, just as she arrived. This marks her debut in the reality dating format.

For the fourth season of "Cinderella's Sweetheart", Lea Hoppenworth assumes the role of the leading lady, followed by previous titleholders Irina Schlauch, Hanna Sökeland, and Madleen Matthias. A total of 19 women and one non-binary individual were prepared to embark on life's journey alongside the 30-year-old. However, the season finale, available on RTL+ and airing on VOXup at 10:10 PM on the following Wednesday, contains a surprising twist.

As the competition drew to a close, only Christine and Maike remained with hopes of winning Hoppenworth's heart. The latter's identification as an ex-lover of Hoppenworth made their connection unconventional from the start. Their time spent together in Thailand, where the show was filmed, hinted at the possibility of a love rekindling - an idea that became feasible as Maike advanced to the final round.

Ultimately, Hoppenworth stood opposite the 28-year-old bartender from Cologne, Christine. Despite their shared moments, Hoppenworth decided to let go: "For this journey, I have to let you go. It hasn't given me that strong romantic feeling required to say 'Let's start together' today."

Christine accepted the defeat with grace: "I appreciate the time spent with you. I understand your decision. I enjoyed our time together and wish both of you the best."

Unfortunately, even Christine's good wishes were not enough to revive the relationship between Hoppenworth and Maike. As the "Cinderella's Sweetheart" and the copywriter face each other, Hoppenworth reveals her feelings: "I had so desperately wanted to celebrate the love comeback of the year with you in this very place. But your flight instinct scares me," Hoppenworth admits with tears in her eyes.

She desperately yearns for a clear 'yes', fearing the possibility of repeating past mistakes and losing Maike again. "I can't bear the feeling of going to bed every night with the thought that you might not be there tomorrow, the next morning. That's why I have to let you go today," explains Hoppenworth, tears streaming down her face, and Maike looks equally emotional.

Maike channels her composure during their subsequent one-on-one conversation, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect. "I am absolutely happy that we had this second chance. I truly enjoyed our time together, and we both learned a lot," Maike shares. Many people would relate to this situation, she believes: "It's not always as straightforward as we imagine to let go of people we genuinely like."

The 'Cinderella's Sweetheart', Hoppenworth, draws a somber conclusion: "I realized that it's just not what I want right now. And I think it's best for me to admit: Then I'll leave here on my own, without any regrets or fears."

Lea Hoppenworth and Maike had been together for about a year before the recording for the reality dating show began. However, their relationship ended suddenly with ghosting by Hoppenworth. During the show, it became clear that they had different life goals, such as Maike's desire for a polyamorous relationship. However, this will not come to pass. Instead, this season's 'Cinderella's Sweetheart' has treated viewers to a unique experience: No 'Cinderella' has ever left the show without a partner before.

