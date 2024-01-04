Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsgermanydaniel altmaieratpjan-lennard struffhong kongaustraliaaustralian opentennis

Round of 16 exit for Struff and Altmaier

Germany's tennis pros suffer defeats a week before the start of the Australian Open. One loses narrowly, the other quite clearly.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read

Tennis - Round of 16 exit for Struff and Altmaier

Jan-Lennard Struff narrowly missed out on reaching the quarter-finals at the tennis tournament in Hong Kong. The 33-year-old Davis Cup pro was beaten 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (5:7), 6:7 (2:7) by Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the round of 16 after a tough battle. Ofner converted his first match point after 2:47 hours.

Daniel Altmaier was eliminated from the ATP tournament in Brisbane. The 25-year-old had no chance at all in his 1:6, 2:6 loss to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The tournaments serve as preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on January 14 in Melbourne.

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber are back in action this Friday at the United Cup in Sydney. The German team will face Greece in the quarter-finals.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

German Federal States

Joel case: manslaughter charge against 14-year-old

The public prosecutor's office has brought charges of manslaughter against a 14-year-old suspect in the case of six-year-old Joel from Pragsdorf (Mecklenburg Lake District), who was killed. The indictment was received on December 21, a spokesperson for the Neubrandenburg district court...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public