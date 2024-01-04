Tennis - Round of 16 exit for Struff and Altmaier

Jan-Lennard Struff narrowly missed out on reaching the quarter-finals at the tennis tournament in Hong Kong. The 33-year-old Davis Cup pro was beaten 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (5:7), 6:7 (2:7) by Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the round of 16 after a tough battle. Ofner converted his first match point after 2:47 hours.

Daniel Altmaier was eliminated from the ATP tournament in Brisbane. The 25-year-old had no chance at all in his 1:6, 2:6 loss to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The tournaments serve as preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on January 14 in Melbourne.

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber are back in action this Friday at the United Cup in Sydney. The German team will face Greece in the quarter-finals.

Source: www.stern.de