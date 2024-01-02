Minister of State for Culture - Roth wants to cooperate with France on Kulturpass

Following what she sees as the successful launch of the Culture Pass in Germany, Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth wants to combine the offer for young people with the French version. "We now want to make the Culture Pass Franco-German," the Green politician told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "We are in the process of working out how it will be possible for French Kulturpass holders to benefit from it in Germany and vice versa."

From June to the end of the year, around 750,000 eligible people in Germany were able to take advantage of the offer. All young people born in 2005 who turned 18 in 2023 received a credit of 200 euros after registering. This can be used to pay for concert tickets, books, musical instruments and movie tickets, for example. The credit remains valid for two years.

Roth was supported in the 100 million euro project by Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). She is now hoping that it will not only be secured in the new budget. "I will also try to approach private sponsors. Large companies, for example, who say: we could also give these young people, who we are urgently looking for in our companies, a bonus," said Roth.

Minister of State for Culture satisfied with progress so far

The Minister of State for Culture was positive about the progress so far. "Young people have accepted the Culture Pass, 265,000 have activated their budget so far, which is really good for the first six months," she said, referring to the latest figures. "It is very important to me that the Kulturpass can continue with the budget decisions. It is a new form of cultural promotion and reintroduces a very specific group to culture that has either not yet taken advantage of cultural offerings or has been weaned off experiencing culture locally due to coronavirus."

Roth referred to the ongoing surveys. "Over 500,000 books sold, that's quite a number. That's more than 8.2 million euros in sales," she said. "You can't get these books online, you have to go to the bookstore around the corner. Booksellers benefit from this, including small bookshops in rural areas." There are reports of a new audience, new interested young people. "They have reserved a book via the Kulturpass and then start browsing, searching and discovering new things."

Positive feedback also comes from other sectors. For example, Peter Dinges, CEO of the German Federal Film Board, told dpa: "The Culture Pass had a great effect. It was the right offer at the right time, and I'm delighted about that." Roth has the relevant figures: "The 223,000 or so cinema visits that have already taken place are really great with a turnover of 2.6 million euros. The cinema associations say it's incredibly important that young people in particular are coming back to the cinemas."

Information on the culture pass

