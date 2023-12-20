Sympathy - Roth pays tribute to Emmerlich as an "artist with a big heart"

According to Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth, Germany has lost "a great artist with a big heart" with the death of Gunther Emmerlich. The singer and entertainer died unexpectedly of heart failure in Dresden on Tuesday at the age of 79. "The powerful-voiced opera singer and likeable entertainer was a legend of GDR television who also reached an audience of millions in reunified Germany," said the Green Party politician in a statement. His unmistakable voice, his outstanding presence and his fine sense of humor will be remembered, according to Roth.

