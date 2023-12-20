Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsparticipationdeadmusicdresdengermanythuringiasaxonyartistberlinclaudia rothgunther emmerlichtelevision

Roth pays tribute to Emmerlich as an "artist with a big heart"

According to Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth, Germany has lost "a great artist with a big heart" with the death of Gunther Emmerlich. The singer and entertainer died unexpectedly of heart failure in Dresden on Tuesday at the age of 79. "The powerful-voiced opera singer and likeable...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Gunther Emmerlich receives a lifetime achievement award at the "Goldene Henne" television gala.....aussiedlerbote.de
Gunther Emmerlich receives a lifetime achievement award at the "Goldene Henne" television gala. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Sympathy - Roth pays tribute to Emmerlich as an "artist with a big heart"

According to Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth, Germany has lost "a great artist with a big heart" with the death of Gunther Emmerlich. The singer and entertainer died unexpectedly of heart failure in Dresden on Tuesday at the age of 79. "The powerful-voiced opera singer and likeable entertainer was a legend of GDR television who also reached an audience of millions in reunified Germany," said the Green Party politician in a statement. His unmistakable voice, his outstanding presence and his fine sense of humor will be remembered, according to Roth.

Homepage Emmerlich

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest