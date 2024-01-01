Music - Roth on the Wagner Festival: Bayreuth must renew itself

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth is calling for greater federal involvement in reforms to the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. "We now have the composition of the new Bavarian state government. We will now hold talks with them," the Green politician told dpa in Berlin.

"But it is clear that to the extent that the Friends of Bayreuth can no longer provide certain services, we can take on more co-responsibility, together with Bavaria." Roth's assessment: "So far, the talks with Bavaria are going very well."

The Festival is currently funded 29 percent each by the federal government, the state and the private Society of Friends of Bayreuth. The city of Bayreuth holds 13 percent. Due to a decline in donations, the Friends have announced that next year they will be paying 2.4 million euros, around one million less than before. The most recent federal subsidy was around 3.4 million euros.

"It is important that the structural reform is actually driven forward," said Roth. "With this structural reform, Bayreuth can and must renew itself."

The Minister of State for Culture also hopes that this will provide support for the management of the festival. "Katharina Wagner would also need more support in a new structure. She wants, and has already done so, to open up the festival to new formats in order to appeal to an even broader audience," said Roth.

She would also like to see more diversity in the stalls of the world-famous opera festival. "Visitors to Bayreuth should also reflect the reality of our society more strongly," Roth demanded. "There is some catching up to do."

