Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbbrostock seawolvesvechtabundesligaseries of successesmenchristian heldrostockmecklenburg-vorpommernbblsc rasta vechtabasketball

Rostock Seawolves lose to Vechta after overtime

The Rostock Seawolves were eliminated in the first round of the cup in Vechta. At the end of the year, there is an opportunity for revenge in the BBL. However, the Held team cannot take advantage of it.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Basketball Bundesliga: Rostock Seawolves celebrate victory in Vechta. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Basketball Bundesliga: Rostock Seawolves celebrate victory in Vechta. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball Bundesliga - Rostock Seawolves lose to Vechta after overtime

The Rostock Seawolves' run of success in the German Basketball League came to an end in their final game of the year. After three wins in a row, the team of Head Coach Christian Held was defeated 81:85 (78:78, 40:34) at Rasta Vechta after overtime on Saturday evening despite leading for a long time. As a result, it also failed to take revenge on the newly promoted club for its first-round exit in the BBL Cup. The visitors' best scorer was Tyler Nelson (17 points).

The Seawolves had been able to pull well ahead of the home side twice in the first quarter, but let the clear lead slip away again. However, the club from Mecklenburg remained ahead up to the break and even extended its lead to twelve points at one stage, before Vechta reduced the gap again.

After a weak start to the second half, Rostock gained ground again as the game progressed and built a ten-point cushion before the fourth quarter. That was used up with just under two minutes remaining and the Seawolves just managed to save themselves in overtime. However, Vechta retained the upper hand.

Statistics Rostock Seawolves Schedule Squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

17 injured in fire near Recklinghausen

17 people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Waltrop near Recklinghausen on Saturday. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said in the evening. Many were able to leave the hospital again. The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor....

 and  James Williams
Members Public
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Many injured in accident involving bus and truck

Many injured in an accident in Hamburg: A bus and a truck collided at an intersection on Saturday evening. At least six people were injured, said a police spokeswoman. She assumed that no one suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to hospital. It was not yet clear who was responsible...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A handball lies on a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Halle draws against second-placed Bensheim

The SV Union Halle-Neustadt women's handball team pulled off a surprise on the last matchday of the year. After a strong performance, the team from Halle-Neustadt held second-placed HSG Bensheim/Auerbach to a 20:20 (10:9) draw on Saturday. Halle-Neustadt is now three points clear of the first...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest