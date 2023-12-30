Basketball Bundesliga - Rostock Seawolves lose to Vechta after overtime

The Rostock Seawolves' run of success in the German Basketball League came to an end in their final game of the year. After three wins in a row, the team of Head Coach Christian Held was defeated 81:85 (78:78, 40:34) at Rasta Vechta after overtime on Saturday evening despite leading for a long time. As a result, it also failed to take revenge on the newly promoted club for its first-round exit in the BBL Cup. The visitors' best scorer was Tyler Nelson (17 points).

The Seawolves had been able to pull well ahead of the home side twice in the first quarter, but let the clear lead slip away again. However, the club from Mecklenburg remained ahead up to the break and even extended its lead to twelve points at one stage, before Vechta reduced the gap again.

After a weak start to the second half, Rostock gained ground again as the game progressed and built a ten-point cushion before the fourth quarter. That was used up with just under two minutes remaining and the Seawolves just managed to save themselves in overtime. However, Vechta retained the upper hand.

Statistics Rostock Seawolves Schedule Squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de