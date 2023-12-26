Skip to content
Rostock Seawolves fight for victory against Bonn

In the last home game of the year, the Rostock Seawolves want to give their fans a present with a win against Bonn. The spectators will see an exciting duel that will only be decided shortly before the end.

Rostock coach Christian Held (r) and assistant coach Tom Schmidt give instructions on the....
Rostock coach Christian Held (r) and assistant coach Tom Schmidt give instructions on the sidelines.

Basketball Bundesliga - Rostock Seawolves fight for victory against Bonn

The Rostock Seawolves gave themselves the gift they had hoped for on Boxing Day. The team of Head Coach Christian Held won 98:92 (51:51) against Telekom Baskets Bonn in the Stadthalle on Tuesday. The Seawolves now have a balanced record after twelve games in this season of the German Basketball League. The best scorer in the last home game of the year was Derrick Alston (22 points).

After a first quarter that was evenly poised for a long time, Rostock pulled away to 30:24 in the final period after an 8:0 run. The home side also dominated the opening minutes of the second period and opened up an eleven-point lead at times. However, the game tipped over in the run up to the break. Bonn became visibly stronger and was even ahead again briefly.

The Seawolves quickly fell behind again after the break, but did not allow themselves to be shaken off and kept the game open. The lead changed hands several times between the two teams in the final quarter, until Chevez Goodwin drained three free throws to make it 98:92 and pave the way to an acclaimed victory for the club from Mecklenburg.

