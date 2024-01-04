Administration - Rostock: Germany's first digital trade tax assessment notice

The authorities of the Hanseatic city of Rostock have become the first municipal administration in Germany to send out a digital trade tax assessment notice. The city announced on Thursday that Rostock is thus taking the lead in a modernization process that will have to be carried out in all of Germany's 11,000 or so municipalities in the near future.

Finance Senator Chris von Wrycz Rekowski spoke of a milestone and a relief for the approximately 8,800 trade tax payers in Rostock. Rostock expects trade tax of 133.6 million euros for 2024. This makes trade tax one of the most important revenues for the municipal budget.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de