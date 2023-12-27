New Year's Eve - Rostock district: No fireworks near thatched roofs

In the district of Rostock, the setting off of fireworks near thatched roof houses on New Year's Eve is once again prohibited this year. A distance of 200 meters must be maintained around thatched and reed-roofed buildings, the district announced on Wednesday. Rockets and firecrackers may also not be set off near churches, hospitals, old people's homes and nursing homes. Violations of the burning ban could result in a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

The city of Rostock, which lies outside the district, traditionally invites visitors to Warnemünde on New Year's Day for the big tower lighting. The organizers promised a mixture of art and show with light, music, fireworks, laser and video.

Other major cities and popular tourist destinations in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also have clear rules for setting off fireworks on New Year's Eve. In Schwerin, for example, it is forbidden to set off fireworks 150 meters away from objects at risk of fire. These include thatched houses, timber yards and petrol stations.

