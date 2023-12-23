Christmas message - Rößler calls on the population to live together peacefully

In his Christmas message, Matthias Rößler, President of the Saxon State Parliament, called on the population to live together in peace. "Social peace and reconciliation grow where people reach out to one another, where they share understanding for one another and live charity. So let us bring a light of humanity into our world," explained Rößler in the message distributed on Friday. With a view to the upcoming election year in the Free State of Bavaria, Rößler said, among other things: "My great wish for the coming year is that we all get to work together. Nothing can be changed from the role of spectator. What matters is what each and every one of us can contribute. That's what our democracy thrives on." He also thanked the many people involved in voluntary work. Thanks to them, society holds together - despite all the tensions.

Video message on YouTube

Source: www.stern.de