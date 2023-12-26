Skip to content
Rosenheim police meet the "Grand Emperor of Avalon"

A special encounter for the Rosenheim police: over the Christmas weekend, they came across a man claiming to be the "Grand Emperor of Avalon". Residents had called the officers because the man, "who did not belong there", was in the basement of their house and would not leave. The 50-year-old...

A police car is parked in front of a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Investigations - Rosenheim police meet the "Grand Emperor of Avalon"

A special encounter for the Rosenheim police: over the Christmas weekend, they came across a man claiming to be the "Grand Emperor of Avalon". Residents had called the officers because the man, "who did not belong there", was in the basement of their house and would not leave. The 50-year-old man from Munich then told the police that he was allowed to stay in the cellar, after all he was the "Grand Emperor of Avalon".

"When the officers interjected argumentative doubts about the title of emperor into the lively discussion with the man from Munich, he suddenly became aggressive," reads the Rosenheim police report from Tuesday about the incident from late Friday evening. He began insulting the police officers and threatening to kill them and was then taken into custody.

According to the police, he is now being investigated for insulting the police. "The imperial dignity could not be proven to the Munich man so far", the police said.

