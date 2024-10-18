Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsRoofing workers

Roofing professionals seek a 8% increase in compensation.

Experiencing wage decreases in value due to inflation

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Roofing professionals seek an increase of 8% in compensation.
Roofing professionals seek an increase of 8% in compensation.

Roofing professionals seek a 8% increase in compensation.

The IG Bauen Agrar Umwelt (IG Bau) union, representing approximately 100,000 roofers across the country, is pushing for an 8% wage increase in their negotiations.

They justify this demand due to substantial real wage decreases caused by inflation over the past few years. As stated by board member Carsten Burckhardt, "this has resulted in 'considerable deficits' in family budgets." He encourages employers to put forth a proposal during the subsequent negotiation session on October 22.

Whilst the housing market is facing some challenges, many companies have remained busy with a high volume of orders. The primary objective is to maintain skilled workers in the industry by offering competitive wages.

Roofing workers, like those represented by IG Bau, are experiencing financial strains due to decreased real wages caused by inflation. Employers are urged to consider a wage increase in the upcoming negotiation session on October 22, to help alleviate these deficits and retain skilled roofing workers.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public