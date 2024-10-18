Roofing professionals seek a 8% increase in compensation.

The IG Bauen Agrar Umwelt (IG Bau) union, representing approximately 100,000 roofers across the country, is pushing for an 8% wage increase in their negotiations.

They justify this demand due to substantial real wage decreases caused by inflation over the past few years. As stated by board member Carsten Burckhardt, "this has resulted in 'considerable deficits' in family budgets." He encourages employers to put forth a proposal during the subsequent negotiation session on October 22.

Whilst the housing market is facing some challenges, many companies have remained busy with a high volume of orders. The primary objective is to maintain skilled workers in the industry by offering competitive wages.

