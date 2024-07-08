Police - Roof truss in flames - suspected arson

After a roof fire in a multi-family house in Landau, Pfalz, the police suspect arson. According to the prosecutor's office and criminal inspection Landau, the fire was deliberately set. A witness reportedly observed a suspicious person fleeing from the scene and pursued them. He had to abandon the chase when threatened by the fugitive. The suspect allegedly got into a red car with foreign license plates and escaped unnoticed. The police are looking for more witnesses.

According to the information, damage amounting to approximately 250,000 Euro was caused by the fire during the night leading to Sunday. The fire department was able to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings. The residents of the multi-family house had to be temporarily relocated according to the police.

The incident occurred at a multi-family house in Landau, which is situated in Rhineland-Palatinate. The public prosecutor's office and the criminal inspection in Landau are involved in the investigation due to suspicions of arson. The police are urging anyone who saw anything related to the roof truss fire, particularly a suspect fleeing in a red car with foreign license plates, to come forward as witnesses. The police believe that this crime could be an instance of arson, as the fire was deliberately set, causing significant damage to the roof truss and resulting in expenses of around 250,000 Euros.

