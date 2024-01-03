Skip to content
Roof truss fire baden-württemberg freiburg

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fribourg - Roof truss fire: several hundred thousand euros in damage

A fire with damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros has triggered a major fire department operation in Freiburg. A roof truss caught fire on Tuesday for as yet unexplained reasons, the police announced on Wednesday. Thirteen vehicles with more than 100 firefighters were deployed. The residents escaped outside unharmed. The house is no longer habitable.

