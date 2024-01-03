Fribourg - Roof truss fire: several hundred thousand euros in damage
A fire with damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros has triggered a major fire department operation in Freiburg. A roof truss caught fire on Tuesday for as yet unexplained reasons, the police announced on Wednesday. Thirteen vehicles with more than 100 firefighters were deployed. The residents escaped outside unharmed. The house is no longer habitable.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de