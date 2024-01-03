Skip to content
Roof truss fire: several hundred thousand euros in damage

A fire in Stühlingen (Waldshut district) caused several hundred thousand euros worth of damage and triggered a major fire department operation. A roof structure caught fire on Tuesday for as yet unexplained reasons, the police announced on Wednesday. Thirteen vehicles with more than 100...

A fire in Stühlingen ( Waldshut district) caused several hundred thousand euros worth of damage and triggered a major fire department operation. A roof structure caught fire on Tuesday for as yet unexplained reasons, the police announced on Wednesday. Thirteen vehicles with more than 100 firefighters were deployed. The residents escaped outside unharmed. The house is no longer habitable.

