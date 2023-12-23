Skip to content
Roof removed by storm: supermarket closed

Strong winds have blown off parts of the roof of a supermarket in Bad Abbach (Kelheim district). The damage was in the six-figure range, as the police reported on Saturday. Together with the technical relief organization, firefighters were deployed for several hours on Saturday night, according...

Kelheim district - Roof removed by storm: supermarket closed

Strong winds have blown off parts of the roof of a supermarket in Bad Abbach(Kelheim district). The damage was in the six-figure range, as the police reported on Saturday. Together with the technical relief organization, firefighters were deployed for several hours on Saturday night, according to a message from the fire department on the Facebook platform.

The operators of the store initially announced in the morning that they would try everything "to open later". Later, the supermarket also announced on Facebook that it would remain closed all day Saturday.

