Ronstadt moves from Darmstadt 98 to Kaiserslautern

Frank Ronstadt is leaving Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 after two-and-a-half years to join second-division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern with immediate effect. The 26-year-old defender joined the club from Würzburger Kickers in the summer of 2021 and played a total of 44 competitive matches for the...

Darmstadt's Frank Ronstadt plays the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga - Ronstadt moves from Darmstadt 98 to Kaiserslautern

Frank Ronstadt is leaving Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 after two-and-a-half years to join second-division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern with immediate effect. The 26-year-old defender joined the club from Würzburger Kickers in the summer of 2021 and played a total of 44 competitive matches for the Lilies. The clubs did not disclose the transfer terms or the duration of the new contract.

Without Ronstadt, the Bundesliga promoted team traveled to the training camp in El Soler on Tuesday. In the small Spanish town near Valencia, coach Torsten Lieberknecht is preparing the team for the continuation of the season after the winter break until next Sunday. The first competitive match for the Hessians is against Borussia Dortmund on January 13.

Club announcement

