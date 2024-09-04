Rome's Municipal Council contemplates implementing a charge for visiting the Trevi Fountain.

Rome's city officials are contemplating the implementation of an entry fee for touring the renowned Trevi Fountain. According to Tourism Counselor Alessandro Onorato, speaking to "Corriere della Sera" on a Wednesday, he supports a restricted and time-framed access to the Trevi Fountain. A scheduling system could potentially be put in place, granting free entrance for locals and charging tourists a symbolic one euro.

The aim isn't to generate revenue, but to control the overcrowding at the iconic landmark, Onorato underscored. The Baroque-styled fountain, constructed during the 18th century, ranks as one of Rome's most favored tourist destinations. The throng of individuals surrounding the structure often creates such a commotion that it's challenging to merely catch a glimpse of the fountain.

An administrative representative for the city told the news agency AFP that Onorato's proposition serves merely as a "preliminary concept." No decisions have been made as of yet. "This is a complex, challenging topic, but it's something we'll have to tackle eventually." Rome needs to ensure that tourism remains sustainable for both the city and the environment.

Locations the world over have been affected by the issues arising from excessive tourism. In 2021, Venice introduced a trial entry fee for day-trippers on overly congested days in an attempt to better manage the masses. There have been ongoing protests against the effects of tourist influx on the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands as well.

The European Union has expressed concern over the impact of overtourism on cultural heritage sites, given recent actions taken in cities like Rome and Venice. The European Union encourages member states to implement measures that ensure sustainable tourism.

