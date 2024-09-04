- Romeo's football journey comes to an end

At only 22, professional athlete Romeo Beckham, famously known as the son of football icon David Beckham (49) and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (50), is calling it quits on his soccer career. Based on reports from The Sun, this early retirement move is due to Romeo's desire to dive headfirst into his modeling career. Apparently, he's seen his passion in fashion and wants to concentrate solely on it.

Romeo's soccer journey didn't see him reach the pinnacle of success, yet he managed to establish a consistent presence in the second team of Premier League club FC Brentford since 2023. The club reportedly extended an offer for a new contract as early as mid-June, which Romeo supposedly declined. Instead, he signed a modeling contract with Paris's top-tier agency, Safe Management, securing gigs with renowned brands like Burberry, Puma, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Before joining FC Brentford, Romeo had precedents in both Inter Miami's and FC Arsenal's youth teams. Interestingly, the latter's co-owner is Romeo's father, David Beckham, who boasts an impressive football career - his professional tenure included stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, and he donned the England national team jersey 115 times.**

David and Victoria Beckham share three sons: Brooklyn (25), Romeo, and Cruz (19).

Despite his football origins in renowned youth teams like Inter Miami's and FC Arsenal, Romeo Beckham's passion for fashion led him to pursue a full-time modeling career, abandoning his football aspirations during his prime as a young talent in the soccer scene. Inspired by the creative world, Romeo envisions a future where he can make significant contributions, leveraging his youthful energy and global recognition.

