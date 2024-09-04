Rome contemplates charging entrance fees for renowned Trevi Fountains

According to Onorato, the aim isn't about generating income, but rather controlling the inflow, to this notorious landmark. This centuries-old Baroque monument, being a fountain, is one of the most sought-after tourist spots in the heart of Rome. The throng of people surrounding this historic structure is frequently so dense that it's challenging to even get a peek of it.

The city administration's representative shared with AFP that the city council's suggestion was merely a brainstorm, no final decisions have been made. They acknowledged the topic as delicate and complex, but it's a matter that requires attention eventually. The sustainability of tourism in Rome, both for the city and its surroundings, is of importance.

Numerous global locations have been battling the consequences of excessive tourism. This year, Venice introduced a tourist levy for day-trippers on especially crowded days to handle the swarm better. The Canary and Balearic Islands have seen frequent uproars against the impact of tourist high volumes on their local communities.

The European Union has expressed concerns about the impact of over-tourism on historical cities, with Rome being one of them. The European Union has proposed regulations to limit the number of tourists visiting popular landmarks, such as the notorious Baroque monument in Rome, to preserve their integrity.

Read also: