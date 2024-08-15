- Romantic photo with Christian Düren

Amira Pocher and Christian Düren's Relationship: From Secret to Public

For a long time, they kept their new relationship a secret, but now Amira Pocher (31) and "taff" moderator Christian Düren (34) are fully out in the open as a couple. Amira, the ex-wife of Oliver Pocher (46), recently shared a glimpse of her new partner on Instagram after a sweaty workout. Now, she's posted a romantic vacation photo of herself with Düren in Austria, showing them on a hike.

Amira Pocher: Refueling in Her Homeland

Amira shared the new photos on Instagram Stories, showing her and Düren, along with some friends, setting off in the middle of the night to climb the Schuhflicker peak in Großarltal. They passed grazing cows and climbed higher, reaching the Arlspitze just in time for sunrise. Amira captured breathtaking panoramas and posed with Düren against the scenic backdrop. In one snapshot, Düren lovingly wraps his arms around Amira, who laughs happily. Later, they descend the mountain together.

Amira originally planned a more relaxed vacation, but as she explained in another Story, "the nature keeps pulling me out." She finds that she can "refuel the most" in nature and truly enjoys her outdoor activities.

Amira and Christian made their relationship public in early July, attending a Marc Cain fashion show together during Berlin Fashion Week. "I'm glad the hiding is finally over," Amira told Bild at the time, adding that she now has to get used to not having to cut Düren out of every Instagram Story.

