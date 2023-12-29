Homburg - Roman Museum with visitor growth in 2023

The Schwarzenacker Roman Museum in Homburg, Saarland, has counted a good 17,000 visitors this year. That is almost 4,000 more than last year, the district town of Homburg announced on Friday. The program in the archaeological open-air museum with events such as cooking workshops, a Roman festival and lectures proved to be a success. There were also special offers for schools, birthdays and vacation periods. Work is currently underway on the program for 2024.

The Schwarzenacker Roman Museum shows part of a small Roman settlement that existed until it was destroyed by the Alemanni around the year 275. According to the museum, the uncovered and partially reconstructed buildings, house facades, streets and sewers provide "a lively insight into everyday life" in a Gallo-Roman trading town 2000 years ago.

Source: www.stern.de