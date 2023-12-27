Western Pomerania-Greifswald - Rollover at rest stop: Two women seriously injured

A 36-year-old woman left the highway in Western Pomerania in her car and overturned. She and her 33-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident, according to the police. The driver had taken the exit to a service area from the Autobahn 20 on Wednesday morning and lost control. The car broke down off the road. According to initial findings, the driver had been traveling too fast on a slippery road.

PM

Source: www.stern.de