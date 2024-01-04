Rollercoaster ride with knife and fork

If you not only want to cook delicious food under the guidance of a cookbook, but also laugh uproariously, you should go on a journey with the Gaymann/Stechl duo. And with a very special "means of transportation": do a few loops - without breakfast in reverse gear.

The year has only just begun - but the next vacation is sure to come: The early bookers have long been waiting in the wings or can already sit back and relax because they've already got their sheep out of the water. But you don't have any ideas yet? Back to where it tasted best? Not a bad idea. Or try something new, discover unknown cuisines? That's good too! If you need a few more delicious ideas, Peter Gaymann and Hans-Albert Stechel are happy to help - with the book "Culinary rollercoaster ride" through Europe's cuisines, which they found at Europa-Park Rust.

You can read all about it in the cookbook of the same name published by Rombach Verlag in Freiburg. "In order to win people over, Europe, this great vision that unites people, must not only reach the political mind, but also stimulate the heart and stomach," is how Gaymann and Stechl describe their guiding principle behind the book. Cooking columnist Stechl visited the chefs and restaurants in the park's adventure resort and put together a colorful menu with 66 original recipes for us. The recipes range from smart starters to hearty main courses (with and without meat) and sweet desserts. Thanks to the precise instructions and practical tips, the dishes are guaranteed to be a success at home.

Cartoons and Crema Catalana

The witty and enigmatic illustrations by Peter Gaymann, for which the illustrator is known and loved, make for a particularly enjoyable read. His lively chickens spin around on a chain carousel, cruise around in a gondola, dance the sirtaki or stand on their heads in a loop. In many of his motifs, Gaymann highlights the characteristics of European countries and their cuisines. Together with the Gaymann/Stechl duo, you can ponder such earth-shattering questions as: "Are chickpeas drugs?" or "When was God actually in France?" and activate your laughing muscles. Some things have to be read twice - preferably aloud, then you'll be able to understand "eggstrem", for example.

Even gourmets will get their money's worth here, both in the book and at Europa-Park. Europa-Park is the only theme park in the world to offer two-star cuisine in the form of "Ammonite - The Lighthouse Restaurant". Awarded two Michelin stars, 18 Gault Millau points and voted Restaurant of the Year 2020 by "Feinschmecker", it is one of the best restaurants in Germany. The book contains four star-level recipes. All in all, a colorful culinary trip through Europe's cuisines, from coc au vin and crema catalana to smørrebrød and pike-perch pumpkin curry. Stechl has sorted the recipes for starters, main courses and desserts according to the restaurants in the respective country theme worlds of the park and also briefly portrayed the restaurants and their chefs. The recipes are also color-coded and Gaymann's chickens cluck on almost every page.

Back to the upcoming vacation. Who doesn't think of Greece, Mykonos and sun-drenched beaches? The Greek Cyclades island, whose landmarks are its whitewashed houses and 16 windmills, is one of the most sought-after destinations in this country. The "Taverna Mykonos" at Europa-Park offers everything you need to get into the right mood before your vacation. On the plates we find the corresponding classics: including gyros, moussaka, soutzoukakia on a wooden skewer and, of course, tzatziki - and in this fun cookbook the recipes for them. Ireland is also high on the wish list of many travel enthusiasts. Irish stew is undoubtedly one of Ireland's national dishes. The stew made from meat, savoy cabbage, carrots, onions, celeriac and potatoes warms the heart and stomach.

Gyros (Taverna Mykonos)

Preparation:

Cut the meat into strips about the thickness of a finger and about 5 centimeters long and place in a bowl. Finely dice the onion and garlic and mix well with the meat together with the spices. Place in the fridge for 2 hours and leave to marinate.

Heat a little olive oil in a large, wide frying pan and add the meat. Turn after 3-4 minutes and fry for the same amount of time.

Spread directly from the pan onto plates and serve with tzatziki.

Irish stew with savoy cabbage (The O'Mackays Café and Pub)

Preparation:

Cut the beef into bite-sized cubes.

Clean and wash the savoy cabbage, remove the hard stalk and cut the leaves into large pieces. Peel the carrots, celery root, potatoes and onions. Slice the carrots, onions and potatoes, finely dice the celery. Wash the parsley, shake dry, pick off the leaves and roughly chop.

Heat the oil in a casserole dish and fry the meat cubes over a high heat until browned all over. Only ever put enough meat cubes in the pan to just cover the bottom of the pan. Otherwise the meat will absorb juices and dry out. Fry the meat in two or three batches, one after the other. Season with salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees, top and bottom heat.

Layer all the ingredients in the casserole and pour in about 1 liter of stock (vegetable or meat stock). Bring to the boil once and then place in the oven and simmer for around 90 minutes.

Heidi Driesner wishes you a fun reading experience.

