Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanybundesligajonathan tahbayer leverkusennorth rhine-westphalialeverkusenstaybavariasoccermunichbayer 04 leverkusentransfersfc bayern munichsimon rolfebavaria munich

Rolfes rules out winter departures at Bayer: Everyone stays

Sporting director Simon Rolfes has ruled out any departures from Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this winter, including a transfer of defender Jonathan Tah. There had recently been media reports about alleged interest from defending champions Bayern Munich in the 27-year-old international....

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

Bundesliga - Rolfes rules out winter departures at Bayer: Everyone stays

Sporting director Simon Rolfes has ruled out any departures from Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this winter, including a transfer of defender Jonathan Tah. There had recently been media reports about alleged interest from defending champions Bayern Munich in the 27-year-old international. "Everyone is staying. We won't be selling any players in the winter," Rolfes told "Kicker" in an article published on Saturday.

Coach Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team are still unbeaten this season and include defender Josip Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern. Munich, who are currently second in the table, are likely to be without South Korean defender Minjae Kim in January due to his participation in the Asian Championship. Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui, who is currently injured, will then be considered for the Africa Cup.

The Bayer team is also affected by withdrawals, with the top match against FC Bayern taking place in Leverkusen on February 10.

Report of the "Kicker" Bayer Leverkusen squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public