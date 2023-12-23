Bundesliga - Rolfes rules out winter departures at Bayer: Everyone stays

Sporting director Simon Rolfes has ruled out any departures from Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this winter, including a transfer of defender Jonathan Tah. There had recently been media reports about alleged interest from defending champions Bayern Munich in the 27-year-old international. "Everyone is staying. We won't be selling any players in the winter," Rolfes told "Kicker" in an article published on Saturday.

Coach Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team are still unbeaten this season and include defender Josip Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern. Munich, who are currently second in the table, are likely to be without South Korean defender Minjae Kim in January due to his participation in the Asian Championship. Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui, who is currently injured, will then be considered for the Africa Cup.

The Bayer team is also affected by withdrawals, with the top match against FC Bayern taking place in Leverkusen on February 10.

Bayer Leverkusen squad

Source: www.stern.de