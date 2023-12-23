Skip to content
Rolf Zuckowski: The best Christmas present he received in 1974

Singer-songwriter Rolf Zuckowski has a clear favorite in his personal Christmas gift ranking. "Our son Alexander was born on December 19, 1974 and my wife was actually in hospital with the baby on Christmas Eve," said the "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei" singer (76) in an interview with the German

People - Rolf Zuckowski: The best Christmas present he received in 1974

Singer-songwriter Rolf Zuckowski has a clear favorite in his personal Christmas gift ranking. "Our son Alexander was born on December 19, 1974 and my wife was actually in hospital with the baby on Christmas Eve," said the "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei" singer (76) in an interview with the German Press Agency.

His daughter Anuschka, who was three years old at the time, had previously made a Christmas tree at home and brought it to the hospital. "Then we celebrated Christmas Eve with my wife and the baby in our arms and I don't think I've ever received a better present since." That was unforgettable for him, said the songwriter, who has written children's music that has shaped generations over the course of his career.

Source: www.stern.de

