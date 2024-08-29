Rod Stewart refutes allegations of marital issues.

Rod Stewart prefers LA over England, causing confusion with Penny Lancaster's living arrangements? The musician quashes rumors stirring up marital discord on Instagram.

According to gossip mills, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's marriage is facing challenges due to their disputes over where to settle down. Now, the 79-year-old vocalist has chosen to speak up on Instagram, debunking such controversy rumors. "Penny and I have never been more smitten after 27 beautiful years together," he asserts on his Instagram account.

Wishing to clear the air, Stewart pens down his thoughts in a personal Instagram post. "Just wanted to put an end to these whispers," he opens up. "No strain whatsoever between Penny and me, and no arguments about relocating to either England or LA, far from it." Apparently, the couple, who tied the knot in 2007, have been grappling with whether or when to relocate from LA to England permanently. However, according to Stewart, that's not the reality of the situation.

Stewart explains their predicament: "We moved back to our cherished UK last year permanently, but we're fortunate to have homes in diverse locations that we adore visiting. Previously, we thought it would be wise to sell our LA property, but after enjoying a fantastic summer there with our family and friends [...], we came to the realization that it made sense to retain our LA house."

"No discord"

Earlier, the English native revealed his intent to make England his primary residence and sell off his LA property. Recently, British tabloid "Daily Mail" reported that he now refuses to give up his LA property altogether. "They're at a standstill and Penny is livid that Rod has reneged on his promise. At present, it's all about salvaging their marriage," an anonymous source fueled these speculations.

In summary, Stewart stresses that he and his 53-year-old wife Penny have never been closer. "Believe me on this... There's no disagreement in our relationship." Signing off, he identifies himself as "Rod, a genuinely contented man."

The entertainment provided by Rod Stewart on Instagram helps to clear up false rumors about his relationship with Penny Lancaster. The couple's disagreement about relocating is not causing any discord in their 27-year-long marriage, as stated by Stewart in his Instagram post.

