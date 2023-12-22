Colorful - Rocker Peter Maffay is looking forward to the silence at Christmas

Rocker Peter Maffay is looking forward to one thing above all during the Christmas season: peace and quiet. "I think silence is a wonderful thing at Christmas," the 74-year-old ("I Never Wanted to Be an Adult", "Over Seven Bridges") told the German Press Agency. "I like loud music. I'm sometimes unbearably loud myself." At Christmas, however, he is happy to take a break from the loudness - and he also wants to share the silence with others. At Christmas, he wants to "calm down a bit".

His wife Hendrikje Balsmeyer feels the same way - for her, spending time with her family is paramount. She sees one thing in particular as a disruptive factor: "Messages via Messenger are particularly annoying at Christmas time." The family celebrates the festive season in a close circle, usually together with the grandparents. Balsmeyer and Maffay decorate the Christmas tree in secret. "We then give our daughter Anouk two or three baubles later, which she can then hang up herself," says Balsmeyer.

According to their press representatives, Maffay and his wife Hendrikje Balsmeyer live alternately in Tutzing in Bavaria and Halle an der Saale in Saxony-Anhalt, where Balsmeyer was born. They have a four-year-old daughter named Anouk. Maffay also has a son, Yaris (19), from a previous marriage. The third part ("Anouk and the Secret of Christmas") of the children's book series "Anouk", which the couple publishes together, was recently published.

Source: www.stern.de