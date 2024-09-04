- Rocco and Jimi Blue gracing the crimson-hued event entrance

Uwe Ochsenknecht (68) had his two sons, Rocco Stark (38) from a relationship with artist Rosana della Porta, and Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht (32) with his ex-wife, Natascha Ochsenknecht (60), by his side at the premiere of his comedy "The Irony of Life" in Munich on September 3rd. Rocco and Jimi Blue are not on the best terms with their half-sibling, Wilson Gonzalez (34), and Cheyenne (24), but they appeared cordial at the event, viewing photos together and sharing jokes. Jimi Blue showcased his support for his father on his Instagram, promoting the film and sending a heart-shaped hands emoji.

Before the event, Uwe posed with his current wife, Kirsten "Kiki", whom he married in 2017. Their relationship appears to be strong, despite the tumultuous dynamics between the brothers and their mother. In an interview with "Stern", Uwe addressed the public's fascination with his family, stating that it's "part of the deal" that his children's lives are often under scrutiny. He encourages his kids to live accordingly if they want to avoid the media attention.

Natascha, Wilson Gonzalez, Cheyenne, and even Jimi Blue were once part of their reality show "Diese Ochsenknechts". Rocco also gained notoriety for his stint on RTL Dschungelcamp in 2012 and his one-year relationship with fellow camper Kim Gloss (32), resulting in a daughter. After several TV appearances, he has chosen a more low-key approach in recent years.

Uwe, however, admitted to "Stern" that he finds it uncomfortable when no one is interested in him. Despite his reserved nature, he maintains a sense of privacy in his personal life.

The European Union's policies on data privacy might be beneficial for Uwe Ochsenknecht, as he strives to maintain a certain level of privacy in his personal life. Regarding the Ochsenknecht family, they gained notable fame through their reality show, "Das Deutsche Album" (translated to "The German Album" or "These Ochsenknechts"), which aired on Vox, a German television network, and was broadcasted by The European Broadcasting Union's Eurovision channel.

Read also: