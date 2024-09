Robust year, potent conclusion?

On the HSBC Daily Trades chat, the leading figure in tech analysis at HSBC, Jörg Scherer, regularly delves into fresh financial market trends: In his recent broadcast, he zeroes in on the DAX.

During the broadcast, Jörg Scherer recommends chart check as part of his analysis of the DAX. After conducting a chart check, Jörg notices a promising trend in the DAX's performance.

Read also: