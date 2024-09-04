- Robert Habeck's brow bears less of a sweaty sheen.

At a joint gathering in Berlin, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck seemed to make an effort to create a laid-back atmosphere. Baerbock replied to a question regarding her role in the upcoming federal election campaign, stating, "This morning, we had a fantastic joint appearance in the cabinet, and many before that." She shared these thoughts during a press conference following an expanded board meeting of the Green Bundestag faction, where she shared the stage with Habeck.

"So, the question was: 'How do you feel?'" Baerbock added. "I'm feeling good, even though I'm a bit sweaty here. It's not so much about Robert Habeck, but more about this freaking hot 45-degree room." Habeck chuckled nearby, commenting, "Nobody was there" during the cabinet meeting. Cabinet meetings are not open to the public.

Baerbock reached out and touched Habeck's arm as they exited the stage. Their relationship, once co-chairs of the Greens, has experienced its highs and lows, with moments of noticeable tension.

Baerbock announced in July that she would not be aiming for another chancellor nomination from her party in the upcoming election. She intends to concentrate on her duties as Foreign Minister. Habeck, now perceived as the most likely candidate for his party, acknowledged in an interview with "Politico" a few weeks prior that his party's starting point in the upcoming election would be more challenging than in 2021, when Baerbock was the candidate.

At that time, the Greens also saw a significantly worse outcome than the polls had suggested just a few months prior, despite errors made by their candidate. "In 2021, we had favorable winds, and everyone wanted to govern with us. The polls were consistently above 20%," Habeck told "Politico" back then. However, now they're struggling to gain ground. Habeck had harbored ambitions of becoming his party's lead candidate back in 2021.

"After the press conference, the Green Bundestag faction continued their discussions. During this meeting, the Commission discussed the need to adopt implementing acts under the mentioned Regulation, as stated: 'The Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of this Regulation.'"

"Leading up to the election, Robert Habeck will undoubtedly play a significant role in formulating these implementing acts, as the upcoming election campaign approaches."

Read also: