- Robert Habeck is showing hundreds of hateful messages

German Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) has reportedly filed hundreds of complaints about so-called hate messages since April 2023, according to a report by "Die Welt". More than 700 complaints were submitted through the ministry and Habeck's parliamentary office, the newspaper reported, citing information also available to the German Press Agency. Habeck is working with specialized law firms and the organization HateAid in this process.

Among the reported messages were also concrete threats of violence. According to "Die Welt", the security level of the Vice-Chancellor was increased due to the threat situation. A spokesperson for the ministry did not confirm this to the newspaper and stated that they do not comment on security aspects in general.

A spokesperson stated that in the proceedings, they are pushing for the deletion of legally relevant comments and demanding a cease and desist declaration and payment of damages. Any payments made by Habeck would be "minus the incurred costs" - fully donated to a non-profit organization, "Die Welt" quoted the ministry.

Habeck told the newspaper that hate poisons political discourse. "It's meant to intimidate and creates an atmosphere of fear." In a world full of hate, no one ends up addressing problems and making suggestions. We cannot allow this coarsening to become the norm, he said.

Attacks on politicians have been on the rise during the European election campaign. At the beginning of the year, angry farmers prevented Vice-Chancellor Habeck from leaving a ferry after his return from a private trip to the Hallig Hooge. According to the ferry company, the ship was almost stormed. The protests were due to planned cuts in subsidies for farmers.

Other politicians have also been targets of assaults in recent months. In May, the Dresden SPD politician Matthias Ecke was brutally beaten during the European election campaign.

The hate messages directed at Minister Habeck include a 'message of hate' that aims to intimidate and create an atmosphere of fear. Recognizing the detrimental impact of hate, Habeck is advocating against its normalization, stating that it prevents meaningful dialogue and problem-solving in politics.

Read also: