Robert Downey Jr. is a new villain in the Marvel universe.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the bombshell dropped: Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel universe, in a surprising role. From beloved hero Iron Man, he's becoming iconic villain Doctor Doom. How are fans reacting to this shocking news?

Robert Downey Jr., famous for his legendary portrayal of Iron Man, is making a surprise return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a twist, he'll be playing the famous comic villain Victor von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Marvel film "Avengers: Doomsday."

After his last appearance in "Avengers: Endgame," Downey Jr. stepped away from the MCU to focus on more serious roles. This paid off when he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2024 for his role in "Oppenheimer."

In this episode of the ntv podcast "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich," Verena and Ronny discuss Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. Is his portrayal of the iconic villain role really a genius move by Disney?

This time, the 59-year-old wants to prove he can shine as both a hero and a villain. The Russo brothers, directors of previous Avengers films, confirmed at Comic-Con that Downey's Doctor Doom won't just be an alternate version of Tony Stark from the multiverse. Instead, he'll be playing a completely new character in the world of Avengers.

