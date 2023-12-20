Streaming - Robert De Niro shoots mini-series with Angela Bassett

US actor Robert De Niro (80, "The Irishman") has been joined by celebrities for his first TV series. In addition to the two-time Oscar winner ("Like a Wild Bull", "The Godfather II"), the series "Zero Day" will also star Angela Bassett (65, "Tina - What's Love Got To Do With It?") and Dan Stevens (41, "I'm Your Man"), among others. The streaming service Netflix also announced Matthew Modine, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton as co-stars.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming for the political thriller series about menacing conspiracy theories has started in New York. De Niro plays a former US president who now heads a committee tasked with investigating a cyberattack. Bassett is on board as the current US president, while Stevens plays a TV presenter.

De Niro has only appeared in a few TV productions to date, including the 2017 TV film "The Wizard of Lies" in the role of billionaire fraudster Bernie Madoff. His appearance in "Zero Day" is his first series role. The actor is also involved as an executive producer.

Source: www.stern.de