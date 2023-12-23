Skip to content
Robbery at Oldenburg kiosk

Police operation - Robbery at Oldenburg kiosk

Unknown perpetrators have robbed a kiosk in Oldenburg and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Friday evening, the two suspects entered the kiosk and demanded that the employee lock the store and go into the office, according to the police on Saturday. There, the two men stole the day's takings and cigarettes and fled the scene. The employee was unharmed.

Police statement

