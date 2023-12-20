County of Kassel - Robbers raid petrol station with a machete

Two masked men robbed a petrol station in Fuldatal ( Kassel district) on Tuesday evening. One of the men was armed with a machete, according to police reports on Wednesday morning. The perpetrators stole around 1000 euros and fled on foot. According to the police, an employee was in the petrol station at the time of the crime and suffered a shock.

Police press release

