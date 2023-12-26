Bergstrasse district - Robber with a knife attacks a gas station
An unknown perpetrator robbed a petrol station in Heppenheim and stole a few hundred euros. The man had entered the salesroom on Monday evening and threatened the 19-year-old employee with a knife. The employee gave him the cash from the till. The robber then fled on foot in an unknown direction, as the police reported on Tuesday morning.
PM
Source: www.stern.de