Berchtesgardener Land - Robber ignores entry ban: must return to prison

A Romanian man wanted by the public prosecutor's office in Hagen, Westphalia, for robbery resulting in death was arrested on Wednesday at the German-Austrian border crossing at Walserberg near Salzburg. According to the federal police, the 37-year-old wanted to enter the country as a passenger in a vehicle. He had served part of his prison sentence in Germany and had been deported to his home country in 2021, along with a ten-year entry ban. He must now serve the remaining prison sentence of at least 1,785 days - around five years, the police announced.

In Berchtesgaden, the police picked up 20 Syrians on Wednesday morning following a tip-off, who, according to their own statements, had probably been dropped off in Austria and had been traveling on foot for six hours. At the same time, the federal police were alerted by a tipster who detained a suspected smuggler. The suspect wanted to smuggle 17 people into Germany in his van.

Source: www.stern.de