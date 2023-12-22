Regional court - Robber critically injured with knife: Prison sentence

A man demands money during a robbery at an electronics store - and is attacked so violently by seven people that his life is in danger afterwards. One year after this incident in Frankfurt-Griesheim, a 37-year-old man was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison by the regional court. The judges were convinced that he inflicted life-threatening injuries on the robber with a knife. The court ruled on Friday that it was attempted manslaughter. The convicted man has already lodged an appeal.

Five other defendants who had also attacked the robber in December 2022 had already been given suspended sentences. The proceedings against the seventh defendant were discontinued. These sentences are already final. Meanwhile, the robber himself was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for the robbery.

The 22 to 65-year-old men, including the store owner and customers, had kicked and punched the robber. In doing so, they far exceeded the level of self-defense, as the judges said. The decisive factor for the lenient sentences was that compensation for pain and suffering was paid as part of a victim-offender settlement. Nevertheless, the main defendant did not receive a suspended sentence. The consequences for the victim were too serious, the verdict stated.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de