- Road to Intel site started

In the southeastern part of Magdeburg, work on expanding the state road 50 near the site of the U.S. chipmaker Intel has begun. The state is investing around 3.9 million euros to improve transportation infrastructure for the high-tech park, which will also accommodate supplier companies. "The fact that it's finally starting is a very important signal for the people around the state capital," said Infrastructure Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP).

The Hightech-Park GmbH, a state-owned company, is responsible for developing the industrial park, which covers a total area of 700 hectares. Intel alone is expected to create more than 3,000 new jobs. Last year, the federal government approved state aid of 9.9 billion euros for the construction of the chip factories, but this still needs to be approved by the EU. With a total volume of around 30 billion euros, the project is considered the largest single investment in Germany since World War II.

A bike path is also being built alongside the construction of the site access roads. Turn lanes will ensure safe traffic flow in the area of the large construction site. "Everything should be finished by November next year," the Infrastructure Ministry announced. Minister-President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) stated that the expansion is one of the most important prerequisites for the construction of the Intel plant and the development of the high-tech park.

Speculations that Intel might still pull out of the project in Magdeburg due to cost-cutting measures have been repeatedly dismissed by Economics Minister Sven Schulze (CDU). There is no one in the state government who doubts the project, Schulze told the German Press Agency. With the development of the high-tech park, they are creating the necessary conditions for the settlements.

