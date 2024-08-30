- Road obstructed on A38 due to two vehicular collisions, resulting in one fatality

On the A38 highway, two fatal accidents caused issues throughout the weekend, spanning from Rippachtal interchange to Leuna junction. The A38 heading towards Göttingen remains blocked due to extensive clean-up efforts for at least another couple of days, as reported by a police representative.

During the evening of Thursday, a truck in Burgenland district en route to Göttingen hit and killed a man on the road. According to the spokesperson, the deceased individual was the driver who had pulled over on the shoulder due to vehicle troubles and stepped out.

Following the first accident, a traffic pile-up occurred. Another truck collided with the stalled vehicle. Reportedly, one of the impacted trucks was hauling gas cylinders, which subsequently burst into flames upon impact, causing explosions. The spokesperson confirmed that both vehicles eventually ignited and were later put out. Ten individuals sustained minor injuries as a result.

The tragic accident in Rippachtal interchange involved a truck from the District of Burgenland. Due to this incident, the cleanup and investigation process in the A38 highway are expected to take longer, potentially affecting traffic in the District of Burgenland as well.

