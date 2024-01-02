Skip to content
Road expansion: 250 million euros spent

Despite price increases, the expansion of roads in Saxony-Anhalt has progressed as planned. According to the ministry, more than 170 construction measures have been completed. However, hardly any new roads were built.

1 min read

Contrary to fears in the spring, no road improvements in Saxony-Anhalt had to be postponed last year due to a lack of funding. This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure in response to an inquiry. Almost all of the planned 250 million euros for the expansion and maintenance of roads in the state had been spent. A total of 117 road sections, 28 bridges and 28 cycle paths have been built in the state.

The ministry pointed out that most of the construction measures were primarily concerned with maintaining the infrastructure, not building new roads. "The construction price increases as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have increased the financial requirements in the meantime," explained Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP). The price increases alone would currently require more than 100 million euros a year to repair the state road network to the same extent as before.

In the recently adopted budget, almost 98 million euros have been earmarked, of which 4.7 million euros alone are for connecting the Intel factories.

