- Road congestion on A1 caused by ongoing construction work

Due to ongoing construction, the A1 highway between Hamburg-Billstedt and -Moorfleet is undergoing narrowing in the direction of Bremen. This change started on Monday, and compared to the usual three lanes, motorists will now only have access to two lanes. In certain nights, the traffic will be further limited to a single lane, as stated by Autobahn GmbH Nord. This situation has led to traffic congestion.

This morning, a stretch of eleven kilometers of stationary traffic was observed on the A1 between Hamburg-Ost Kreuz and Dreieck Norderelbe. Furthermore, approximately five kilometers of traffic jam developed on the A25 from Anschlussstelle Hamburg-Neuallermohe-West to Dreieck Hamburg Südost. Lastly, an eight-kilometer long traffic jam was recorded on the A24 between Reinbek and Hamburg-Horn, as per the traffic monitoring center's reports.

The zone in Hamburg's southeastern part is one of Germany's busiest motorway stretches, with over 136,000 vehicles passing through daily, representing around 21% of which are trucks. The A1 facilitates the flow of traffic from the Baltic region and Scandinavia, which passes over the Elbe bridges. According to Autobahn GmbH, the last significant renovation of this section occurred in 2008.

In an effort to manage traffic during the construction, Autobahn GmbH Nord suggests utilizing alternative routes, such as the A7 or A24, for transport and telecommunications companies with tight schedules. With the narrowing of the A1 highway, telecommunications providers may experience delays in delivering their services to areas along this route.

Read also: