Storm - Road closures in the district of Nienburg due to flooding

Numerous roads in the district of Nienburg are closed for the time being due to the rising water levels of the Weser. This affects, among other things, the Bundesstraße 6 at the Nienburg West exit and the Bundesstraße 215/Bundesstraße 414 between Stolzenau and Leese, as the district office announced on Wednesday.

Rural and district roads around Stolzenau, between Drakenburg and Balge and some smaller roads in the region are also impassable. Cyclists will also have to find other routes for the time being, as cycle paths are partially flooded.

According to the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Wednesday morning, the highest reporting level 3 applies at most gauges along the water. Water levels may still rise on the Middle Weser, especially from the Drakenburg gauge and further downstream. "The situation must be monitored closely," says the NLWKN report.

