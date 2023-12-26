Skip to content
Road closures due to flooding in Saxony

Roads are currently closed in several places in Saxony due to flooding. The police warned on Tuesday that drivers should expect road closures at short notice and should drive with particular caution. In Leipzig, the Bundesstraße 2 between Goethesteig and Koburger Straße was affected in both...

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Road closures due to flooding in Saxony

Roads are currently closed in several places in Saxony due to flooding. The police warned on Tuesday that drivers should expect road closures at short notice and should drive with particular caution. In Leipzig, the Bundesstraße 2 between Goethesteig and Koburger Straße was affected in both directions. Dresden's Terrassenufer was closed between Hasenberg and Theaterplatz due to flooding. Closures were also reported in the Erzgebirgskreis, for example between Heidersdorf and the junction to Olbernhau and between Wiesa and the junction to Annaberg-Buchholz.

