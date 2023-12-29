Skip to content
Road blockade in Belgrade in protest against alleged electoral fraud

Dozens of Serbian students blocked an important intersection in Belgrade on Friday in protest against suspected electoral fraud. The demonstrators set up tents at the intersection in the government district and announced a 24-hour blockade. A protest march is planned for Saturday in the Serbian...

The right-wing governing party of President Aleksandar Vucic clearly won the parliamentary and local elections on December 17, according to official figures. However, international election observers reported numerous irregularities during the ballot.

According to the opposition, tens of thousands of residents of the neighboring Bosnian-Serbian republic of Republika Srpska were brought in on buses to cast their votes illegally in Belgrade.

Last weekend, demonstrators threw stones at Belgrade's city hall and tried to storm the building. More than 30 protesters were arrested.

