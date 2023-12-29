Road blockade in Belgrade in protest against alleged electoral fraud

The right-wing governing party of President Aleksandar Vucic clearly won the parliamentary and local elections on December 17, according to official figures. However, international election observers reported numerous irregularities during the ballot.

According to the opposition, tens of thousands of residents of the neighboring Bosnian-Serbian republic of Republika Srpska were brought in on buses to cast their votes illegally in Belgrade.

Last weekend, demonstrators threw stones at Belgrade's city hall and tried to storm the building. More than 30 protesters were arrested.

